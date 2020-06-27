DOJ Warns ‘Face Mask Exemption Cards’ Being Spread By Facebook Group Are Fraudulent – San Francisco

MENLO PARK (CNN) — The US Section of Justice is warning People about fraudulent playing cards dispersed on Facebook by a team encouraging men and women to not don masks in the course of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The laminated playing cards attribute an picture of an eagle and say “Face Mask Exempt Card” in daring letters throughout the prime. They look to be geared towards men and women making an attempt to skirt condition and organization specifications to don confront masks in general public, or to acquire services. The card also references the DOJ and the People with Disabilities Act.

But Liberty to Breathe Company, the team that posted them on its web site and dispersed the playing cards, is not a federal or condition company. It is a team with Menlo Park-centered social media web site Facebook that claims on its web site it is making an attempt to cease confront mask orders “from spreading nationwide and globally.”

Its founder, Lenka Koloma, explained to CNN it was not generating any suggestions to any person and the group’s mission is “freedom and personal liberty.” But she went on to say that men and women ought to only don masks, “whenever they wish to be silenced and muzzled.”

The DOJ’s Civil Legal rights division and a US Attorney’s workplace have now posted warnings about the playing cards, contacting them fraudulent.

“Do not be fooled by the chicanery and misappropriation of the DOJ eagle,” Matthew G.T. Martin, US legal professional for the Center District of North Carolina, stated in a information launch. “These cards do not carry the force of law. The ‘Freedom to Breathe Agency,’ or ‘FTBA,’ is not a government agency.”

The warning arrives as the amount of Covid-19 cases continues to increase throughout the United States. Some 60% of states have viewed boosts in coronavirus instances in the past 7 days.

Scientific study carries on to demonstrate that mask sporting is preserving life by aiding avert the spread of Covid-19 by contaminated and asymptomatic men and women. The US Facilities for Condition Management and Avoidance has urged men and women to don them given that early April.

However, Koloma and her team are pushing falsehoods — like that mask sporting dangerously limitations oxygen. In accordance to its Facebook webpage, the team experienced more than five,500 customers.

It is unclear if the playing cards ended up introduced anyplace by any person.

There are a number of variations of the principal card, like precise types for Colorado and California.

“I am exempt from any ordinance requiring face mask usage in public,” 1 of the playing cards claims. “Wearing a face mask poses a mental and/or physical risk to me.”

The playing cards also give the perception of staying issued by an formal federal government company.

“Denying access to your business/organization will also be reported to FTBA for further actions,” it reads, in all funds letters, at the base.

Some of the playing cards ended up even produced to search much more formal, bearing the seal of the Section of Justice.

Koloma and Fred DiDomenico, who are detailed as the co-directors of the Facebook team, verified to CNN the team dispersed the playing cards with the DOJ seal. Koloma and DiDomenico would not say why the playing cards experienced the DOJ seal on them or why they taken out them.

The team disappeared from Facebook on Thursday afternoon. Koloma supplied CNN with a screenshot with a notification declaring Facebook taken out the team for “fraud and deception.”

Prior to its elimination, CNN experienced attained out to Facebook for remark about the team. CNN has not acquired a reaction to the original inquiry or to a adhere to-up inquiry about why the group’s webpage was taken out.

The group’s web site, made and hosted by Wix, also disappeared from the net Wednesday early morning. Koloma claims they are doubtful why it disappeared.

Wix has not responded to a ask for for remark.

Koloma claims while the team was inquiring for donations on the web site, it was not having in any dollars. She has given that made a new team webpage on Facebook and claims it programs to distribute new playing cards.

