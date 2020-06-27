Dodgers’ Andrew Toles Jailed In Florida On Trespassing Charge – Los Angeles

Critical WEST, Fla. (CBSLA/AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Andrew Toles was in jail Saturday and billed with trespassing.

The 28-yr-outdated participant was detained this 7 days at the airport in Critical West, Florida, by a Monroe County sheriff deputy.

The Miami Herald noted he was observed sleeping powering a Federal Specific constructing at the airport and refused to go.

Jail documents exhibit Toles appeared to be homeless when arrested Monday on the misdemeanor cost. His bond was established at $500 but he remained jailed and is scheduled for arraignment Thursday.

The workforce explained Toles in no way noted to spring education camp in 2019 mainly because of a particular subject. He did not engage in that yr.

Toles rose from the minimal minors to the majors in just months and turned a postseason star for the Dodgers in 2016.

He was the starting off remaining fielder in the 2nd fifty percent of 2016 and early in 2017. In May well of that yr, he tore a knee ligament and invested most of 2018 at Triple-A Oklahoma Metropolis.

Toles struggled with panic difficulties even just before the Dodgers signed him to a minimal league deal. He was the Tampa Bay’s minimal league participant of the yr in 2013 but was produced in 2015. He was functioning the early-early morning change in the frozen-meals part of a grocery keep just before the Dodgers recruited him.

(© Copyright 2020 Broadcasting Inc. All Legal rights Reserved. The Affiliated Push contributed to this report.)