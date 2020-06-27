Dissident Republican hunted down and murdered in brutal street execution in Belfast

A male has died right after a gun assault in Belfast on Saturday.

The sufferer was in his late 20s and was chased by two gentlemen just before currently being murdered in Rodney Parade.

He is considered to have been a nicely identified dissident republican and was formerly arrested and questioned about the murder of Robbie Lawlor.

Mr Lawlor – a Dublin felony – was shot lifeless in the Ardoyne place of north Belfast in April.

Det Ch Insp Darren McCartney verified a murder inquiry experienced been introduced adhering to the killing.





He explained it experienced been “brutal murder”, and that the “the brazen recklessness of the killers completely beggars belief”.

“I believe the man was chased from the junction of Rodney Parade and St James’s Road along Rodney Parade by two masked gunmen before he was shot a number of times at close range in St Katharine’s Road,” he explained.

“They did not give any considered to the chance posed to neighborhood folks in this group who had been likely about their company at lunchtime when they ran via the streets firing photographs.

“Nor did they treatment who may well have been collateral injury in this remarkably populated household place for the duration of their mission to eliminate.”

He explained that his feelings had been with the victim’s family members, and that it was as well early to speculate on any feasible drive for the assault.

He additional he was mindful that a big amount of folks had been in the place at the of the assault, and appealed for everyone who witnessed it, or who has dashcam footage of it to arrive ahead.







The deceased is recognized to have been from the place in which he was killed.

West Belfast MP Paul Maskey has explained it as a “brutal and shameful attack”.

“My thoughts are with the family of the man was has been killed. No family should have to go through this heartache,” he explained.

In a assertion, the Sinn Féin MP additional: “Those involved in this act have absolutely no place in our community, they must cease their anti-community activities and get off the back of the people of west Belfast.”

Mr Maskey explained the law enforcement procedure was continuing in the St James’ place of west Belfast and he appealed for everyone with facts to speak to the PSNI.