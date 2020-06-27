Dealer’s Choice: Check Out the Cast of Las Vegas Then and Now

By now a legend many thanks to his part as Sonny Corleone in The Godfather, the veteran film star eased proper into the part of “Big Ed” Deline, stability manager turned head of functions at the Montecito, as effectively as father determine to Danny—and the father of Delinda, Danny’s eventual intended-to-be adore desire.

“So I came back to town for a visit. And everyone says to me, ‘Jimmy, you look good.’ Well, what does that mean? I look good. What am I, Anthony Quinn? What am I, dead?'” the indigenous New Yorker joked to the New York Moments in 2004, conversing about returning to Los Angeles—his previous longtime home—after possessing decamped for Park Town, Utah, a couple of yrs prior when he was not doing work as considerably.

The star of Brian’s Track, The Gambler, Distress, Honeymoon in Vegas and For the Boys remaining Las Vegas immediately after 4 seasons, indicating he wished to have a lot more time to make motion pictures. He is been doing work at any time considering that, co-starring with his son Scott Caan in the 2009 drama Mercy, which Scott also wrote visitor-starring on Hawaii five- enjoying a mob kingpin in the Starz collection Magic Town and lending his voice to Cloudy With a Opportunity of Meatballs, amid myriad other assignments.

Caan has been married 4 moments and has 5 youngsters. He and fourth spouse Linda Stokes divorced in 2009 immediately after 14 yrs of relationship.