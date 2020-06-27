David Bowie’s New Live Album Offers His 1995 Dallas Session

Dubbed ‘Ouvrez Le Chien (Live Dallas 95)’, the impending album is recorded at Coca-Cola Starplex Amphitheatre for the duration of his Outdoors tour with 9 Inch Nails.

An unreleased David Bowie reside album is to strike streaming platforms upcoming Friday, July three, 2020.

Bosses at Parlophone Documents declared the launch of the late rocker’s “Ouvrez Le Chien (Live Dallas 95)” file on Thursday, June 25, 2020 with a article on his web site.

Bowie, who handed absent right after a fight with most cancers in 2016, recorded the album at Dallas, Texas’ Coca-Cola Starplex Amphitheatre in Oct 1995 for the duration of his “Outside Tour” with 9 Inch Nails.

The title of the album will come from a French lyric, indicating open up the pet, highlighted in his 1970 observe “All the Madmen”, as properly as in his 1993 track “Buddha of Suburbia”. Its artwork, showcasing Bowie in a tank prime from a black track record, was shot by his widow Iman.

1 observe from the album, “Teenage Wildlife”, is readily available on streaming providers on Friday, with the relaxation of the album thanks upcoming 7 days.