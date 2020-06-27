Dallas County Reports Record-High 496 New COVID-19 Cases, 10 More Deaths – Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS () – Dallas County on Friday documented a new day-to-day history of 496 COVID-19 situations, together with 10 added fatalities.

Friday’s rely provides the overall in the county to 19,034 as it proceeds to offer with a surge in situations. The county has taken its individual actions to fight the distribute by necessitating confront masks inside of organizations all through the location.

Officers have also been involved about the amount of hospitalizations that proceeds to improve. Decide Clay Jenkins stated Thursday the amount of hospitalizations in Dallas County jumped by 88% given that June one.

The 10 fatalities documented Friday provide that overall to 344 in the county. 7 out of the 10 experienced fundamental wellness ailments and all but just one of the 10 experienced been hospitalized. The ages have been all 50 a long time and more mature.

Gov. Greg Abbott issued an get that rolled again reopening initiatives that commenced in early May possibly. Bars have been compelled to near yet again starting up Friday at 12 p.m. and eating places have been purchased to go again to a 50% restricted potential, down from 75%.

“Today, we’ve seen our highest number of COVID-19 cases thus far at 496 cases… I’m pleased that the Governor agreed with local leaders and healthcare leaders to close bars and issue some common sense requirements at the state level to curb crowd size and help slow the progression,” Jenkins stated. “In order to have our best chance to slow the second wave, much more is needed at the state level, including the restoration of the powers of local leaders that were taken on May 1.”

Abbott also declared Friday that federal funding for two massive COVID-19 tests web sites at the American Airways Heart and Ellis Davis Industry Property will be prolonged previous the June 30 cutoff day. It is at the moment not identified how extended the extension will past.