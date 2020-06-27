Dallas County Jailer Arrested For Allegedly Assaulting Inmate In Restraint Chair – Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS () – The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office environment arrested a jailer for allegedly assaulting an inmate even though the inmate was in a restraint chair on Saturday, June 13.

Detention Services Officer Levar Weston is billed with Assault Brings about Bodily Damage and Formal Oppression.

The inmate alleged he was strapped into a restraint chair in the holdover spot of the sixth ground right after he experienced purposely triggered the flooding of his housing place within just the jail, the Sheriff’s Office environment mentioned in a information launch Friday.

The inmate accused Weston of spitting on him and then putting his experience with an open up hand right after they received into an argument even though the inmate was in the restraint chair.

The inmate knowledgeable supervisors of what Weston experienced accomplished and the Sheriff’s Office environment began the investigation that resulted in Weston currently being arrested and booked into the Dallas County Jail.

“Any allegations of improper conduct or criminal violations are taken seriously and thoroughly investigated. The actions that the officer displayed clearly exceeded the boundaries of the law, policy and professionalism. The Sheriff’s Office strives to maintain the highest degree of Integrity, Professionalism and Integrity along with the public’s trust,” mentioned Sheriff Marian Brown.

Weston, employed in April of 2019, was assigned to the West Tower Facility at the Dallas County Jail.