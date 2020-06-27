Dallas County Breaks Daily Record Of New COVID-19 Cases Again With 561 On Saturday – Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS () – Dallas County on Saturday documented 561 new COVID-19 circumstances, which is a document-substantial for a one working day in the county and in North Texas.

The county also broke its day-to-day document for the 2nd working day in a row immediately after reporting 496 on Friday. Its full circumstance depend is now at 19,595 as places of North Texas and the condition see surges in new circumstances.

Tarrant County formerly documented the one-working day document of new circumstances before this 7 days with 517.

7 a lot more fatalities have been also documented in Dallas County on Saturday, bringing that full to 351. The ages have been all more than 40 yrs and all 7 experienced been hospitalized, in accordance to officers. 5 out of the 7 experienced fundamental wellbeing situations.

Officers have been anxious about the quantity of hospitalizations that proceeds to enhance. Decide Clay Jenkins mentioned before this 7 days that the quantity of hospitalizations in Dallas County jumped by 88% considering that June one.

Dallas County issued its very own ordinance previous 7 days that involves confront masks within companies until finally at minimum August four. Nevertheless, Jenkins mentioned Saturday he is contacting for Gov. Greg Abbott to concern a statewide get.

“I am calling on the Governor to enact a statewide or at least regional masking law, reinstitute ‘Safer at Home’ for a period of 30 days, and close certain indoor businesses where masks cannot be worn 100 percent of the time,” Jenkins mentioned. “Further, in-restaurant dining should be discouraged.”

On Friday, Gov. Greg Abbott issued an get that shut down bars for the 2nd time throughout the pandemic. Places to eat have been also purchased to go again to a 50% minimal capability, down from 75%.

Experience mask necessities have been also issued in Tarrant County and the towns of Denton and Crimson Oak (Ellis County) this 7 days. McKinney Mayor George Fuller mentioned officers will explore an ordinance on Monday.