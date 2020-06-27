Cyrus One Cast, an elegant AirPlay 2 solution for component hifi

The audio earth is all about wi-fi speakers these times, and even really regular audiophile firms are obtaining in on the motion, but there are nonetheless lots of men and women who have considerably-liked component hello-fi devices they have no intention of changing. And which is wherever the Cyrus One Forged will come in.

There are several alternatives for bringing AirPlay abilities to a stackable hello-fi process, with Apple’s previous AirPort Specific routers a well-liked and cheap strategy. That can be a fairly flakey practical experience, but you can choose up utilised models for below $50 apiece, so it is undoubtedly a expense-efficient route.

The Cyrus One Forged sits at the reverse conclude of the scale…

It will get you the two AirPlay 2 and Bluetooth, and it is a rock-stable solution, but it’ll expense you a awesome $2,000.

It is not, of system, just a wi-fi audio adapter: It is a strong and able modern day amp that aims to are living up to the heritage of the unique Cyrus one. Launched much more than 30 a long time back, the unique nonetheless retains a location in the coronary heart of numerous audio lovers, even right now. The Cyrus One Forged (just Cyrus One from now on) is an amp that aims to continue being genuine to the company’s roots, although bringing it bang up to day.

Of system, some men and women may possibly end looking through suitable there. If you have an amplifier you enjoy, it may possibly be the really final issue you want to swap. But if it is your speakers you enjoy, and you are open up to switching to a modern day Course-D amp, read through on.

Cyrus One: seem and really feel

As with all Cyrus amps, the Cyrus One is a fifty percent-width device, so would make a immediate swap. The style and design is also reminiscent of the unique, with huge dials on a black facia, but with two fairly than a few. It is 15 inches deep by eight.seven inches vast by three.four inches higher. It weighs just above 12 lbs ..

Seems to be are constantly subjective, but I’m a admirer. It is a modern day just take on a basic style and design, and to me would not seem out of location in both an more mature or much more modern day stack.

The still left-hand dial is the resource selector, although the suitable-hand 1 is the quantity management. Every single has modest but exceedingly vivid indicator LEDs you can use the distant to dim these. Under and to the suitable of the quantity management is a whole-sized headphone socket, which has its very own amp.

Equally dials have a nice really feel, however they are a tiny light-weight for my private preferences.

Impressively, there is neither admirer nor warmth-sync in the chassis: That is, claims the organization, many thanks to the effectiveness of the Course-D style and design.

There is an integrated distant management, which is a fairly terrible plastic issue that does not really feel remotely like a Cyrus emblem belongs on it. I truthfully assume higher-conclude audio firms would be much better off not which includes a distant than presenting a affordable and horrible 1.

Inputs

Cyrus has included nearly all the bases in this article, previous and new.

On the analogue aspect, you have shifting magnet picture enter for a turntable, as properly as phono enter for AV integration.

Electronic wired resources comprise Optical Toslink, coaxial electronic, HDMI (ARC), and hello-res USB — the latter supporting a electronic feed of up to 32-little bit 192khz, as properly as DSD 128. The 1 issue it lacks is an Ethernet port.

Wi-fi resources are Bluetooth, AirPlay 2, and Chromecast. It describes by itself as supporting Siri, Alexa and Google Assistant, but there is no designed-in mic, so realistically you’d be employing the voice assistants on your cell phone. For illustration, “Hey Siri, play my favorites on the living-room speakers.”

Set up

Cyrus has been clever to have set up take place via the Google Residence application fairly than its very own application. The motive, the organization claims, is that it does not see a need to have for a Cyrus application: Men and women want to management their tunes via their present streaming applications, and which is an strategy I wholly endorse.

Set up took just a several minutes, basically discovering the amp, naming it and offering it the Wi-Fi router qualifications. The moment that was performed, it was right away obtainable as an AirPlay 2 speaker.

You also really don’t need to have an application for firmware updates: Individuals occur instantly above the air.

Output and effectiveness

When you are employing it as an AirPlay speaker, the amp instantly wakes from slumber and automobile-selects AirPlay as the resource.

The amp presents output of up to 100 watts for every channel, and like other Cyrus amps, it instantly actions the impedance of the related speakers and adjusts its output appropriately.

I examined it with the Cyrus ONElinear speakers. These are billed as bookshelf speakers, but they are able of currently being paired with any amp in the 20W to 120W array. Hook them up to the Cyrus 1 and you have much more quantity than I dared to take a look at for much more than seconds in a London condominium!

Seem high quality is remarkable, offering a really neutral audio but with lots of bass. There is no discernible distortion even at “more than 20 seconds of this and my neighbors will be calling the police” volumes. The soundstage feels broader than it should to even with the speakers somewhat near.

Wi-fi effectiveness from the beefy twin-antenna set up was flawless, with no cutouts or interference.

Head-to-head towards my Naim mu-so, I desire the latter, but the distinction is not big, and the Cyrus set up presents massively much more quantity.

Cyrus One: value and conclusions

At $one,999, the Cyrus One Forged is not a funds solution by most people’s specifications, but as any individual common with the model will know, it is affordable by Cyrus specifications. All the identical, it is a considerable phase up in value from the past High definition design, with Bluetooth but with out AirPlay.

Correct audiophiles will dismiss it as a “budget” amp, and by their specifications, it is. But I assume most tunes fans in the marketplace for an amp at the reduced conclude of the 4-determine array will be happy, and it is a fantastically elegant way to deliver an more mature component hifi process into the streaming earth.

The Cyrus One Forged is obtainable from Amazon, priced at $one,999.

