CORDELIA ( SF) — Firefighters responded Saturday afternoon to a two-alarm vegetation fireplace higher than Interstate 680 north of Benicia.

Fire north of Benicia @BeniciaFire1186 @SolanoFire @SolanoSheriff @napacountyfire pic.twitter.com/MiyK6Ji1ya — kidhack (@kidhack) June 27, 2020

Flames broke out about two p.m. in the grassy slopes higher than I-680 in the vicinity of Parish Highway, sending smoke towards Suisun Bay to the east.

Cal Fire Sonoma-Lake-Napa Device is responding.