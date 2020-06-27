Contra Costa County Officials Rethink Reopening Timeline – San Francisco

Harmony (KPIX) — Soon after many months of what felt like relocating ahead, this 7 days felt like a setback. Numerous counties resolved or are now thinking about a reopening pause. Whilst it is yet another blow for some organizations, wellbeing gurus assist a careful strategy.

“My wife and I were talking about it and it does seem like a setback,” explained Ralphie Martinez, operator of Martinez Elite Exercise. “Only because it seemed like we were on the verge, we were about to reopen.”

Contra Costa County is rethinking its reopening timeline and that implies yet another achievable setback for Ralphie Martinez. He assumed he could lastly be again in enterprise occur July one.

“Then the reins were pulled back,” Martinez explained. “On our business, anyway, being a gym.”

“What we really don’t want to have happen is to have to go back and shelter in place and throw away all the gains that we made since March, which are enormous,” discussed UCSF epidemiologist Dr. George Rutherford. “I mean we’ve avoided tens of thousands of deaths in the Bay Area.”

KPIX requested Rutherford about the week’s developments. He explained that, although situation quantities are increasing in the Bay Spot, it is also worthy of seeking at the relaxation of the place.

“In Texas and Florida, for them to backpedal, you know there’s really bad, bad news,” Rutherford explained. “Here, I think it’s a much more prudent approach, a much more measured approach, just a hold on it for a while.”

No just one is familiar with however how very long the reopening timeline pause could final.

“Any guess is as good as mine,” Martinez explained. “I would hope another month. That’s pushing it and that’s just not gym businesses — that’s the businesses that can’t operate with this hold.”

This is what gurus warned about early in the epidemic, a reopening that could occur in starts off & stops, or even worse.

“I think the message for everybody is, if you don’t want to have this rolled backwards, please make sure you wear your mask, stay home when you’re sick, keep social distancing and wash your hands. Those are the four things we need to have you do,” Rutherford explained.

In Contra Costa County, officers will make a final decision on no matter whether to hold off their reopening timeline on Monday.