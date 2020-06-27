Comedian Lil Duval Sued For Child Support; Babys Mama Calls Him ‘Deadbeat’

Comedian Lil Duvall was sued in excess of youngster help for his pre-teenager daughter, MTO Information has figured out..

The Florida born comic whose authentic identify is Roland ‘Lil Duval’ Powell, was dragged into court docket this 7 days, by his little one mama Tornica Cheney. She submitted a youngster help lawsuit towards the jokester, who went mainstream with his 2018 music “Smile (Living My Best Life)” that includes Snoop Dogg.

Tornica is demanding that the court docket grant her a official youngster help buy for their 12-yr-aged daughter. She also statements that she would like to know EXACTY how substantially dollars Lil Duval is creating, so that she cn get a minimize of his cash flow.

Lil Duval’s babys mama would like an audit of his funds in advance of the total is identified. She also want’s the comic to offer health care and make the youngster the beneficiary of a $one million insurance policies coverage on himself.