Comedian Lil Duval Sued For Child Support; Babys Mama Calls Him ‘Deadbeat’

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Comedian Lil Duvall was sued in excess of youngster help for his pre-teenager daughter, MTO Information has figured out..

The Florida born comic whose authentic identify is Roland ‘Lil Duval’ Powell, was dragged into court docket this 7 days, by his little one mama Tornica Cheney. She submitted a youngster help lawsuit towards the jokester, who went mainstream with his 2018 music “Smile (Living My Best Life)” that includes Snoop Dogg.  

