Clifford Monroe Skinaway Jr. Charged With Stabbing In Aitkin County

MINNEAPOLIS () — A 49-calendar year-aged McGregor gentleman faces prices of 2nd-diploma tried murder and initially-diploma assault in a stabbing that took place Thursday in Spalding Township.

In accordance to the Aitkin County Sheriff’s Business office, the 45-calendar year-aged target experienced two stab wounds to the upper body. He was taken to Hennepin County Healthcare Heart with lifetime-threatening accidents.

Officers say the suspect fled the scene on a bicycle, but was later on apprehended alongside Freeway 65 with guidance from the Minnesota Condition Patrol and the Minnesota Division of Normal Assets.

He is presently staying held at Aitkin County Jail, and also faces 1 cost of 2nd-diploma assault. He was recognized as Clifford Monroe Skinaway Jr., of McGregor.