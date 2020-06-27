Christina Aguilera Gets Candid About Having to Protect Her ‘Too Ethnic’ Name

Instagram

When wanting back again at her function on her Spanish language album, the ‘Genie in a Bottle’ hitmaker reveals that she has been pressured to battle for her final identify her entire daily life.

Christina Aguilera has long gone candid about the fight for her final identify. Additional than two many years soon after acquiring good results with her debut solitary “Genie in a Bottle”, the a number of Grammy winner confessed that she was after advised by audio executives to transform her “too ethnic” identify.

The 39-12 months-outdated singer manufactured the revelation in a new job interview with Billboard that was revealed on Friday, June 26. “I remember when I was first coming up, there was a big debate around me on changing my last name because all the businessmen around me thought it was too long, too complicated, and too ethnic,” she spilled.

On what identify the executives instructed at the time, the mom of two unveiled, ” ‘Christina Agee’ was an option, but that clearly wasn’t going to fly. I was dead set against the idea and I wanted to represent who I really was.” She went on to tension, “Being Latina, it is a part of my heritage and who I am.”

It was not the 1st time Aguilera was advised to transform her surname although. “There was another time in my childhood when I was being asked to legally change my name to my stepfather’s to be legally adopted and I was again dead set against it,” she recounted. “I’ve been fighting for my last name my whole life.”

For the duration of the job interview, the “Burlesque” actress also seemed back again at the time she received the option to embrace her Latin roots. Speaking about her good results with “Mi Reflejo,” she gushed, “It was a beautiful thing to experience success in different markets and have a diverse fan base that grew in appreciating who I am.”

“I am extremely very pleased of my Latin Grammy [for Best Female Pop Vocal Album] in honor of that album,” she ongoing. “My message, as in all my music, stands for being fearless to explore who you are. It’s never too late to open a new door. Although it’s scary to dive into territory that isn’t your first language, it still doesn’t erase who I am and how I want to express myself in all aspects of what intrigues and inspires me.”

If she received the probability to do yet another Latin album, Aguilera guarantees that she will investigate “who I am now as a grown woman who doesn’t have to cover my own English material in Spanish, but as a woman who can draw from my own personal experiences and express that with honesty.” She extra, “Having survived decades in this business, I am proud to tell the truth about what that means to me.”