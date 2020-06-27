CBSN Bay Area Live Broadcast – San Francisco

San Jose Law enforcement Union, Town Leaders Denounce Officers’ Racist Fb TeamVarious lively and retired San Jose law enforcement officers participated in a shut Fb team wherever racist remarks and posts were being manufactured. Betty Yu stories. (six-26-20) eight hrs in the past

Santa Clara County to Enter Subsequent Period of Reopening as San Francisco Hits the BrakesSanta Clara County citizens realized Friday that the local community was poised to enter the subsequent reopening stage by the conclusion of subsequent 7 days. Maria Medina stories. (six-26-20) eight hrs in the past

Household Requires Justice for Black Guy Shot Lifeless by Law enforcement at San Leandro WalmartSteven Taylor was shot and killed by law enforcement two months in the past at a San Leandro Walmart and his family members claims his loss of life was murder and they are demanding that fees be submitted from the officers associated. Andrea Nakano stories. (six-26-20) eight hrs in the past

PIX NowHere is the most current from the KPIX newsroom. (six-26-20) 12 hrs in the past

Troubling COVID-19 Surge Prompts Pause in San Francisco ReopeningWith COVID-19 situations growing all over again San Francisco is backtracking on its reopening options. Andria Borba stories. (six-26-20) 13 hrs in the past

Scientists Switch to ‘Pool Testing’ to Monitor Coronavirus OutbreaksWith the surge in coronavirus situations in 16 states which include California, there is chat of a transform in method. The hope: to get back the higher hand on this virus that is wreaking so substantially havoc. Elizabeth Cook dinner stories. (six-26-20) 13 hrs in the past

Force to Rename Oakland Streets Fulfilled With Combined ReactionsSome citizens in Oakland are contacting for the renaming of Washington, Jefferson and other streets named following historic figures in the wake of modern BLM protests. Other individuals say it can be a pointless distraction. Da Lin stories. (six-26-20) 13 hrs in the past