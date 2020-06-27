Brighton police looking for truck driver involved in fatal motorcycle crash.

Brighton police are making an attempt to locate the driver of a pickup involved in the loss of life of a motorcyclist.

About two p.m. June 20, a furnishings cushion dislodged from a truck mattress on the Bridge Avenue off-ramp of southbound U.S. 85, in accordance to a information launch.

A motorcyclist swerved to keep away from the cushion and crashed. Law enforcement do not believe that the truck produced get in touch with with the motorcycle, and the truck driver may well have been unaware of the crash when leaving the scene, the launch claimed.

Any person with info about the crash, the truck or truck driver is requested to get in touch with police at 303-655-2382 or e-mail [email protected]