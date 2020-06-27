Brian McKnight Confirms New Album ‘Exodus’ Is His Final Record

Instagram

The ‘Back at One’ hitmaker is releasing his sixteenth studio album to mark his 1st album given that 2017’s ‘Genesis’ and his ultimate job of all first product.

–

Brian McKnight‘s up coming album seems to be established to be his past, but he’ll by no means halt producing new music.

The 51-calendar year-previous singer is dropping his new document “Exodus” on Friday, June 26, 2020 and instructed Enjoyment Tonight that rumours he is completed releasing new tracks are accurate.

“This is it, as far as records go,” he defined. “I’ll always do shows, maybe not 150 a year, and who knows when we’ll go back to work and have another show, but I think this is a good time.”

“Just like Michael Jordan, I respectfully say, ‘Hey, I may well appear back again and do a different one particular.’ I do not know appropriate now. The way I sense is… there are other issues I might like to do. I might like to vacation with (my spouse) Leilani, for just vacation sake alternatively of perform, and you know, a good deal of other issues. So we will see. But as of appropriate now Exodus is it.”

On the other hand, McKnight has no intention of halting producing new music – it really is just that he most likely is not going to launch it.

“I need to be in a different headspace I think for a while and to see where a lot of things have changed in this business,” he explained. “A lot of music and the way music is made has changed. People keep saying, ‘Oh, it’s gonna come back around to this,’…I haven’t seen that yet. Right now, I think I’ve said everything I wanted to say and we’ll see what happens next.”