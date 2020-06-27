Bollywood condemns the Jayaraj and Fenix case

#JusticeforJayarajAndFenix trended on social media yesterday as individuals spoke up to need justice for a father-son duo who have been killed in Tuticorin soon after becoming taken into law enforcement custody. The deceased, determined as 59-yr-previous Jayaraj and his 31-yr-previous J Bennic, have been brutally crushed up by the cops soon after becoming arrested for violating lockdown rule. A good deal of celebs also arrived ahead to Tweet about the identical and need justice in this case.

Celebs like Riteish Deshmukh, Nimrat Kaur, Taapsee Pannu, Genelia Deshmukh, Neha Dhupia and mor tweeted about it demanding suitable probe and justice in the case. The incident has started out a large social media wave exactly where individuals are coming out and inquiring individuals to not sit in silence and need for justice in this case. Test out the tweets of all the celebs under.

