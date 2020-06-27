Bollywood condemns the Jayaraj and Fenix case

#JusticeforJayarajAndFenix trended on social media yesterday as individuals spoke up to need justice for a father-son duo who have been killed in Tuticorin soon after becoming taken into law enforcement custody. The deceased, determined as 59-yr-previous Jayaraj and his 31-yr-previous J Bennic, have been brutally crushed up by the cops soon after becoming arrested for violating lockdown rule. A good deal of celebs also arrived ahead to Tweet about the identical and need justice in this case.

Celebs like Riteish Deshmukh, Nimrat Kaur, Taapsee Pannu, Genelia Deshmukh, Neha Dhupia and mor tweeted about it demanding suitable probe and justice in the case. The incident has started out a large social media wave exactly where individuals are coming out and inquiring individuals to not sit in silence and need for justice in this case. Test out the tweets of all the celebs under.

This is tragic & complete Countrywide Disgrace. It sends shivers down my backbone even looking at about it. We all need to stand jointly in opposition to this barbaric brutality. #JusticeForJeyarajAndFenix https://t.co/Srn5GFaG7p

— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) June 26, 2020







This could just be a single case out of a lot of but it will take only a single case to get started the snowball influence. #JusticeforJayarajAndFenix

It could’ve been everyone we know. Facts are terrifying and intestine wrenching.

— taapsee pannu (@taapsee) June 26, 2020







Overwhelmed to loss of life by the law enforcement in the moments of a #pandemic .Is just the suspension of these policemen adequate? Is nt there criminal offense additional heinous than these who have been hoping to make a livelihood? We are outraged by the extent of brutality… #JusticeForJeyarajAndFenix #EveryLifeMatters

— Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) June 27, 2020







Numbed to silence looking at the nauseating #Tuticorin incident. Strongly urge the authorities to established an case in point and not allow these abhorrent uniformed criminals get absent with this intestine-wrenching violation of human legal rights and the ranks they maintain. #JusticeForJeyarajAndFenix

— Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) June 27, 2020







I am so so stunned and pained and to a big extent just not sure, how we have grow to be this sort of a terrible race.. This incident is so brutal, it really breaks my coronary heart.. Just not doneðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ #JusticeforJayarajAndFenix https://t.co/YoMxSo8jW5

— Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad) June 26, 2020






