Bob Dylan Becomes Oldest Artist to Top U.K. Albums Chart

WENN

The ‘Rough and Rowdy Ways’ star scores No. one album in the United Kingdom with his most recent album, starting to be the oldest musician to top rated the rankings with a new first report.

Bob Dylan has turn into the oldest artist at any time to rating a U.K. quantity just one album with a report comprising of new first substance.

The 79-calendar year-aged folks rock icon’s most recent launch, “Rough and Rowdy Ways”, has been fulfilled with big vital acclaim because its launch, and it tops Friday’s June 26, 2020 Formal Charts Organization rundown with 34,000 chart product sales.

In addition to starting to be the oldest at any time act to top rated the chart with an LP of new tracks, he also turns into the oldest male solo artist to land a quantity just one, surpassing Rod Stewart, who was practically 75 when he attained the summit with an orchestral transforming of his aged hits in December. Vera Lynn, who handed absent at the age of 103 this thirty day period, June 2020, however retains the all round crown for her 2009 report “We are going to Fulfill Yet again – The Extremely Greatest Of“.

Bob’s fellow rock legend, Neil Youthful, is at two with his 11th Top 10 album, which includes two with the supergroup Crosby, Stills, Nash and Youthful – his greatest charting assortment because 1994’s “Sleeps with Angels”.

Girl Gaga‘s “Chromatica” is at 3, with Lewis Capaldi‘s “Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent” at 4 and Harry Kinds‘ “Fine Line” finishing the top rated 5.

In the singles chart, “Rockstar” by DaBaby and Roddy Ricch would make it a sixth non-consecutive 7 days at quantity just one with previous chart-topper “Rain On Me” by Girl Gaga and Ariana Grande being at two. Dance strike “Breaking Me” by Subject and A7S climbs just one position to 3.