Blues edge Highlanders to stay undefeated after Eden Park thriller

Aaron Smith of the Highlanders tackles Dalton Papalii of the Blues (Getty)

The Blues conquer the Highlanders 27- in an electrical Tremendous Rugby Aotearoa clash at Eden Park on Saturday early morning.

The match was performed in nearly continuous drizzle, but that could not silence an Auckland group that was at ability in what was an additional excellent ad for New Zealand rugby.

There ended up some remarkably entertaining attempts on supply, way too, with the Blues scoring 4 to a few from their guests.

The hosts experienced taken a 22-10 guide into 50 %- and appeared to be cruising, but the Highlanders strike back again with two attempts in fast succession after the crack to surge into the guide briefly.

The Highlanders, a few details down heading into the remaining 10 minutes, skipped a possibility to attract degree when flyhalf Mitch Hunt skipped a somewhat program penalty endeavor.

There was also a possibility to acquire it in the remaining times when the Highlanders appeared to push more than from a rolling maul, but the Blues defence held business.

The Blues have now gained all a few of their fixtures in the levels of competition to solidify their posture on the top rated of the log even though the Highlanders, who experienced a bye past 7 days, have now gained one particular and dropped one particular.

Sunday’s Aotearoa motion sees the Crusaders host the Chiefs at Orangetheory Stadium.

Scorers

Blues 27 (22)

Attempts: Caleb Clarke, Dalton Papali”i (two), Rieko Ioane

Conversions: Otere Black (two)

Penalty: Black

Highlanders (10)

Attempts: Ash Dixon, Mitch Hunt, Shannon Frizell

Conversions: Hunt (three)

Penalty: Hunt

Groups

Blues

15 Beauden Barrett, 14 Mark Telea, 13 Rieko Ioane, 12 TJ Faiane, 11 Caleb Clarke, 10 Otere Black, nine Sam Nock, eight Hoskins Sotutu, seven Dalton Papalii, six Akira Ioane, five Josh Goodhue, four Patrick Tuipulotu (captain), three Ofa Tu’ungafasi, two James Parsons, one Alex Hodgman

Substitutes: 16 Kurt Eklund, 17 Marcel Renata, 18 Sione Mafileo, 19 Gerard Cowley-Tuioti, 20 Tony Lamborn, 21 Finlay Christie, 22 Harry Plummer, 23 Joe Marchant

Highlanders

15 Scott Gregory, 14 Sam Gilbert, 13 Rob Thompson, 12 Sio Tomkinson, 11 Jona Nareki, 10 Mitch Hunt, nine Aaron Smith, eight Marino Mikaele Tu’u, seven Dillon Hunt, six Shannon Frizell, five Josh Dickson, four Pari Pari Parkinson, three Siate Tokolahi, two Ash Dixon, one Ayden Johnstone

Substitutes: 16 Liam Coltman, 17 Daniel Lienert-Brown, 18 Jeff Thwaites, 19 Manaaki Selby-Rickit, 20 Teariki Ben-Nicholas, 21 Kayne Hammington, 22 Bryn Gatland, 23 Ngane Punivai