Blueface Gets Slapped by His Baby Mama in Instagram Video

The ‘Thotiana’ hitmaker’s strange conversation with his on-and-off girlfriend Jaidyn Alexxis comes in excess of a thirty day period immediately after she was recorded possessing a violent outburst at his household.

Blueface‘s infant mama Jaidyn Alexxis evidently enjoys to engage in tough. In excess of a thirty day period immediately after she was caught on digicam likely berserk at his property and hoping to smash his window, the mom of the rapper’s son slapped him as his Instagram followers witnessed it.

On Friday, June 26, the Los Angeles-born star went on Instagram Reside to rap Major Sean‘s verse on Drake‘s “All Me”. Evidently bothered by the continual sound from Jaidyn, who was in the exact same space with him, the “Thotiana” hitmaker requested her to “shut the f**k up.”

Alternatively of complying to his ask for, Jaidyn taunted him and requested again whom she was speaking to. She then smacked him in the experience although Blueface, who was lying in what seems to be like a mattress, just responded with a smile. She iterated that that is what he bought for telling her to shut up.

Social media consumers swiftly weighed in on the online video, with some persons criticizing their “toxic” connection. A person urged Blueface to depart his infant mama, crafting, “He needs to get rid of her frfr.” A different shared the exact same sentiment, “why does he still let her in his home man i’d never want to be in a relationship like that.”

Earlier, Blueface and his infant mama established tongues wagging immediately after he shared a online video of Jaidyn possessing a violent outburst at his household. In the Could clip, she was noticed keeping a steel pooper scooper and employing it to bang on the doorways and home windows, although he is remaining serene within the property.

At one particular level, their baby was listened to crying, although the 23-yr-aged artist mockingly narrated the online video. “baby mama drama, on crip,” he exclaimed. He ongoing, “Damn, I got some good d**k,” as he noticed the meant proof of this incident. “Now she runnin’, look.”