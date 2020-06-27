Best Galaxy S10e Screen Protectors in 2020

Best

Galaxy S10e Screen Protectors

Android Central

2020

The very best element about the Galaxy S10e — from our monitor-oriented standpoint — is that its monitor is flat, so just about any top quality monitor protector must get the job done like a aspiration. And not like its much larger counterparts, the S10e sticks with a standard capacitive fingerprint sensor on the electrical power button somewhat than a gimmicky in-monitor sensor, indicating that we do not have to fret as significantly about air gaps and incompatibilities. That presents the Galaxy S10e — and end users like you — the benefit when browsing for monitor protectors.

No challenges listed here

The Galaxy S10 sequence as a total is somewhat tricky to shield the monitor on. Both equally the S10 and S10+ have in-display screen ultrasonic fingerprint sensors, curved screens, and gap-punch selfies cameras, all of which complicate monitor protector styles and elements. The S10e has none of these challenges, which indicates that we have a lot more cost-effective and a lot more assorted selections to opt for from listed here!

A monitor protector is an exceptional expenditure when it arrives to defending your new telephone due to the fact it addresses the most crucial element. For dependable, cheap defense, I might go with LK’s tempered glass three-pack, but it can be challenging to deny the attractiveness of Whitestone’s Glass Dome and its exclusive UV-curing method.