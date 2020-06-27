Banksy theft: Six arrested in France over stolen Bataclan painting after it resurfaced in Italy

Six persons have been arrested in France in link with the theft of an artwork attributed to Banksy.

The identities of the detainees have not been disclosed. They have been arrested in the course of law enforcement functions throughout the departments of Isère, Haute-Savoie, Var, Rhône and Puy-de-Dôme.

It will come fifteen times after the artwork resurfaced deserted in a farmhouse in the Italian city of Tortoreto.

The get the job done was painted in 2018 on a steel unexpected emergency doorway of the Parisian effectiveness corridor of the Bataclan.

It photos a youthful woman in mourning, a tribute to the 90 persons killed in the course of the 13 November 2015 terror assault.

The burglars, hooded, experienced stolen the painting in late January this yr by slicing out the doorway with an angle grinder.

The scene experienced been filmed by cameras.