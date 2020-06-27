Bachelor Alum Britt Nilsson Gives Birth to Her First Child

It can be a celebration of a few!

Previous Bachelor star Britt Nilsson shared the heartwarming and special information that she gave start her child lady, Noa Ellis Pleasure. She and her spouse, Jeremy Byrne, welcomed their small bundle of pleasure before this 7 days. This is the couple’s initially kid alongside one another.

“Hello! My Name is Noa Ellis Joy Byrne and I was born June 23 at 5:52 am, 9lb and 21 inches long,” Britt’s Instagram publish commenced, along with a photograph of her new child.

Also, The Bachelor alum spelled out the which means guiding her small one’s identify.

“NOA is a Hebrew girls’ name that means ‘movement’ or ‘motion.’ In Japanese it means ‘my love’ or ‘from love.’ In Hawaiian it means ‘freedom’ or ‘sea of freedom.’ In Arabic it means ‘higher’ or ‘genius,'” Britt shared. “To us, it means the cutest little squishy warrior princess angel nugget ever born on this earth.”

She additional, “… So basically we love it for all the reasons!”