Ariana Grande Celebrates Her 27th Birthday With a Midsommar-Themed Party

On Friday evening, the “Bloodline” singer took a instant to thank her followers for their love. “thanks for the birthday wishes,” she just wrote on Instagram. She later on shared portraits of her celebration.

“my friends and i went with a midsommar theme because help me,” she cheekily explained.

This is not the very first time the singer has raved about the motion picture, which released last summer time. Back again in April, Ariana could not include her pleasure soon after she discovered the May possibly Queen gown—that Florence wears in the the motion picture, and was designed of 10,000 silk flowers—was getting auctioned.

“THE AMOUNT OF PPL THAT HAVE TEXTED ME ABOUT THIS,” she wrote on Instagram and tagged Florence, in accordance to Folks. “I’m crying / also I’m bidding as soon as possible.”

The actress responded, “DO IT! Halloween will never be the same.”