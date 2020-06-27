Arapahoe County shuts down CentrePoint Plaza Saturday over safety concerns.

The Arapahoe County Board of Commissioners voted Friday night time to shut the county’s CentrePoint Plaza on Saturday simply because of problems about “demonstrations,” in accordance to a information launch.

The Saturday closure consists of the Voter Support and Polling Centre in the plaza.

“The Board made this decision out of an abundance of caution for voters, elections staff and volunteers who were scheduled to be in the CentrePoint building for voting services,” the launch stated.

CentrePoint Plaza, 14980 E. Alameda Push, is around the Aurora Municipal Centre, 15151 E. Alameda Pkwy., the place Elijah McClain rallies are taking place on Saturday.

“After acquiring facts from the Aurora Law enforcement Division and the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s

Office environment about the huge protest scheduled for Saturday afternoon around the CentrePoint constructing, the

Board determined that it would be safer for our staff members and voters to shut the constructing that was scheduled to be open up among nine a.m. and one p.m.,” Arapahoe County Board Chair Nancy Sharpe stated in the launch. “We’re making this decision as a last resort. But the County has jurisdiction over the CentrePoint building and all of our facilities, and it’s essential for us to protect our voters and staff.”

The board held an “emergency” assembly Friday night time to solid the vote. Street closures in the spot on Saturday also performed into the final decision, the launch stated.

“The Arapahoe County Clerk and Recorder’s office requested approval for the temporary closure from the Colorado Secretary of State, but the request was denied,” the new launch stated. “The Board subsequently decided to close the entire CentrePoint building, which includes the VSPC.”

Voters can fall off ballots for the June 30 Point out Principal Election at a single of 30 fall containers all over the county. The closest fall box to CentrePoint is at the Arapahoe County Aurora Motor Automobile place of work, 490 S. Chambers Street.

For people who want to vote in individual, the closest VSPC to CentrePoint is at Martin Luther King, Jr. Library, 9898 E. Colfax Avenue. The library is open up from nine a.m. to one p.m. on Saturday.

The CentrePoint VSPC will reopen on Monday at nine a.m., the launch stated.