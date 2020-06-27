Andy Herren Says Diversity on Big Brother ”Has Always Been Atrocious”

He described that he is “used to” lovers staying “awful” to him about talking up.

“These past few weeks I’ve been told to shut up more than I can count,” he explained. “These fans are playing into exactly what I’m saying, though. They don’t like a minority voice speaking up and exposing the many problems with diversity on a show they love. I’m told that the only reason I’m speaking up is because I’m upset I haven’t been asked back, which is so wrong. I’m speaking up because we are in a time when people are actually listening to minority voices, and I hope CBS listens and makes some changes.”

In late 2019, CBS programming chiefs arrived beneath hearth by the Tv Critics Affiliation for “mismanaging inclusivity on the network’s actuality plans like Big Brother and Survivor,” reported Deadline at the time.

At the time, a push member identified as out an incident getting to do with Kemi, a Black female on Big Brother, who in the wake of staying removed from the exhibit claimed that the sequence producers “tried to goad her into playing the part of a sassy black woman” alongside with Survivor contestant Julia Carter‘s four,6000-term essay that thorough her practical experience through Time 38, which entailed a racial slur staying utilized on the very first working day.

Of the incidents aforementioned, CBS enjoyment president Kelly Kahl explained, “A producer, we figured out, in an try to get a soundbite, overstepped. That producer was reprimanded and obtained unconscious bias coaching, as very well as other producers on the exhibit [did]. We never want that to come about yet again.”

Moreover, Senior Government Vice President of Programming at CBS enjoyment, Thom Sherman, explained, “all of our producers obtain unconscious bias coaching […] We cannot exhibit anything that takes place on the exhibit, and producers attempt to exhibit a very good illustration of what takes place.”