Anaheim Police Officer Charged With Lying About Traffic Stop Search – Los Angeles

SANTA ANA (CBSLA) – An Anaheim law enforcement officer has been billed with looking a vehicle through a 2018 targeted traffic halt – without having the driver’s consent – and then lying about it below oath.

Dillon Adam Avila, 28, was billed Friday with 1 felony depend each and every of submitting a fake law enforcement report and lying below oath, the Orange County District Attorney’s Workplace documented Friday.

In accordance to prosecutors, in April of 2018, Avila and his lover pulled about a vehicle and questioned the driver if they could lookup it. When the driver refused, they searched it in any case and located medications and proof of drug income, the DA’s place of work claimed.

The driver was arrested.

Nonetheless, in his law enforcement report, Avila wrote that the driver experienced consented to the lookup, even however bodycam footage proved he in simple fact experienced not, prosecutors claimed.

In addition, through a court docket listening to on Feb. five, 2019, Avila testified that the driver experienced consented.

After prosecutors reviewed the bodycam footage, the fees towards the driver have been dropped on Feb. 21, 2020.

It is unclear when the footage was reviewed and why it took so very long to fall the fees.

Avila, who is a 4-calendar year veteran of the office, faces a highest sentence of 4 many years and 8 months in jail if convicted as billed. The DA’s place of work did not verify if he is however on the law enforcement drive.