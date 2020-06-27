Amazon: Amazon, SoftBank held talks over Russian online retailer Ozon, shareholder says – Latest News

World wide retail huge Amazon and Japanese SoftBank have designed strategies to Russian conglomerate Sistema about a attainable acquisition of its online retailer Ozon, Sistema’s vast majority operator Vladimir Evtushenkov claimed on Saturday.

It truly is not promptly crystal clear if talks are nevertheless underneath way or have finished. Sistema has claimed it was searching for companions to commit in Ozon, in which it retains a additional than 40%.

“The interest to Ozon among foreign investors is very high,” Evtushenkov instructed reporters following Sistema’s once-a-year standard assembly.

“I can tell you that this is the only one company in Russia at which Amazon was looking from the participation point of view,” he claimed, incorporating that SoftBank was also intrigued in Ozon.

Ozon main government Aleksandr Shulgin fulfilled with his Amazon counterpart, Jeff Bezos, “five or six months ago,” claimed Evtushenkov.

A spokesman for Sistema declined to remark even more.

Ozon is the issue of desire from Russia’s biggest loan provider Sberbank, with 4 resources telling Reuters this thirty day period that the lender has been in talks to obtain a massive stake.

