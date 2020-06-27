All the Times Blue Ivy Has Proven She Runs the World at Only 8 Years Old

Who operates the entire world? Blue Ivy.

Sunday, Jun. 28 marks a quite specific working day for Beyoncé and Jay-Z‘s oldest youngster. We are, of study course, conversing about the 2020 Guess Awards, wherever the 8-calendar year-aged is nominated for her 1st Guess Award nomination.

Particularly, the younger pass up Carter is nominated for the Guess Her Award for her operate on mother Beyoncé’s music, “Brown Skin Girl,” that includes WizKid and SAINt JHN.

This is just the most up-to-date nomination for the up-and-comer as “Brown Skin Girl,” which is highlighted on The Lion King: The Reward soundtrack album, gained the Ashford & Simpson Songwriter’s Award at the 2019 Guess Soul Practice Awards and Exceptional Duo, Team or Collaboration at the 2020 NAACP Impression Awards.

With mothers and fathers like Beyoncé and Jay-Z, it is not surprising to see that Blue Ivy is by now turning out to be a residence identify. Regardless of whether she’s thieving the highlight from her well known mothers and fathers at sector functions or providing useful PSAs, the 8-calendar year-aged is undoubtedly residing her daily life to the fullest.