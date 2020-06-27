Alison Brie Says She Regrets Voicing Vietnamese-American Character on BoJack Horseman

He answered via a collection of tweets, “This is something I am happy to talk about! I can tense up when asked about my mistakes (because I’m worried I’ll say the wrong thing) but it’s good for me to reflect on them and I hope others seeing me do so will help them not make the same mistakes!”

“In the first few seasons of BoJack, I was asked about the casting of Diane a few times on twitter and reddit but I evaded the question, mostly because my own understanding of the issue was evolving (it still is!) and I didn’t want to give a defensive or half-thought-out answer,” he included. “I thought when I was ready I’d write something – like a blog post or twitter thread – explaining why I had cast a white actress to voice an Asian character and why it was okay, but the more I thought about it (and listened to other people) the more I felt like it WASN’T okay.”

He described that soon after year four, he was “never going to feel ‘ready’ to talk about it, and I just had to do it, ready or not.”

More, this is not the 1st time a supporter has introduced up these worries. In January 2018, he tackled the challenge soon after a supporter questioned why it was Brie, a white girl, voicing the Vietnamese-American character. “Short answer: I love my entire cast, but if I were doing it today, I would not cast the show (or any show) with all white people. I’ve really soured on the idea of “shade-blind” casting as an excuse to not pay attention,” he stated at the time.