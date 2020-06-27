Adult Film Star Ron Jeremy Pleads Not Guilty To Rape, Sexual Assault Charges – Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Adult movie star Ron Jeremy pleaded not responsible Friday to fees of raping a few females and sexually assaulting one more in individual incidents relationship again to 2014.

The 67-yr-aged defendant, whose authentic title is Ronald Jeremy Hyatt, was requested to stay jailed in lieu of $six.six million bail, irrespective of a protection ask for to decrease the sum.

He was billed Monday with a few counts every single of forcible rape and forcible penetration by a international item and a single rely every single of forcible oral copulation and sexual battery.

An arraignment for Hyatt was initially scheduled for Tuesday but was postponed.

In May possibly 2014, Hyatt is accused of forcibly raping a 25-yr-aged girl at a house in West Hollywood.

Prosecutors say Hyatt allegedly sexually assaulted two females, ages 33 and 46, on individual events at a West Hollywood bar in 2017.

He also is accused of forcibly raping a 30-yr-aged girl at the similar bar in July 2019.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office claimed the circumstance stemmed from a two-yr investigation.

The District Attorney’s Office environment also declined a circumstance towards Hyatt because of to inadequate proof stemming from an incident in 2016.

He is because of again in a downtown Los Angeles courtroom Aug. 31, when a day is scheduled to be established for a listening to to ascertain if there is ample proof to enable the circumstance towards him to continue to demo.

If convicted as billed, Hyatt could encounter a likely highest sentence of 90 yrs to lifetime in condition jail, in accordance to the District Attorney’s Office environment.

(© Copyright 2020 Broadcasting Inc. All Legal rights Reserved. Metropolis Information Support contributed to this report.)