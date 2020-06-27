Adult film star Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty to 3 rapes

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Adult film star Ron Jeremy pleaded not guilty Friday to costs of raping a few girls and sexually assaulting a fourth.

Jeremy, 67, whose genuine identify is Ronald Jeremy Hyatt, entered the plea at his arraignment in a downtown Los Angeles courtroom to a few counts each and every of forcible rape and forcible penetration by a international item and 1 rely each and every of forcible oral copulation and sexual battery.

Jeremy wore an orange jail jumpsuit and experience mask inside of a glass enclosure wherever in-custody defendants surface in courtroom.

He was getting held in a county jail on $six.six million bail, a determine a decide declined to decrease Friday. He was informed to return to courtroom for a listening to on Aug. 31.

Jeremy beforehand denied the allegations via his attorney Stuart Goldfarb. Jeremy was arrested Tuesday and has experienced an original courtroom visual appeal.

Prosecutors allege Jeremy raped a 25-yr-outdated lady at a West Hollywood residence in May possibly 2014, sexually assaulted a 33-yr-outdated lady and a 46-yr-outdated lady in different incidents at a West Hollywood bar in 2017, and raped a 30-yr-outdated lady at the identical bar in July of past yr.

If convicted of all the counts he could experience 90 several years in jail.

Los Angeles County sheriff’s detectives experienced been investigating Jeremy for two several years, and introduced the circumstance to prosecutors on Monday.

Jeremy, nicknamed “The Hedgehog,” is between the greatest regarded and most prolific actors in the heritage of the grownup film sector, with countless numbers of credits to his identify, together with appearances in a lot more mainstream entertainments like tunes films and the fact tv collection The Surreal Lifestyle.

The counts make Jeremy the 3rd gentleman to be billed, together with Harvey Weinstein and producer David Guillod, by a process drive fashioned by District Lawyer Jackie Lacey in 2017 to look into sexual misconduct in the amusement sector. Guillod has also pleaded not guilty. Weinstein is in jail in New York and has not been arraigned in Los Angeles, but has continuously denied partaking in any nonconsensual sexual functions.