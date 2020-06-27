Adele’s New Album Won’t Be Released Anytime Soon Because ”Corona Ain’t Over”

It appears to be like a million a long time in the past that Adele blessed us with new songs.

And now, with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the 32-12 months-aged has designed it very clear that she will not be releasing a new album whenever quickly. On Saturday, June 27, the “Hello” singer established the file straight right after a lover questioned about when we could count on new songs. “Teaser? Albums coming out today???!!!! Tell me now!!!”

In accurate Adele manner, she replied, “Of course it’s not. Corona ain’t over. I’m quarantining. Wear a mask and be patient.”

As supporters may possibly remember, the singer teased forthcoming new songs back again in 2019 when she took to Instagram to rejoice her 31st birthday and shrtly right after her break up from partner Simon Konecki.

“This is 31…thank fucking god,” her Instagram caption study. “30 tried me so hard but I’m owning it and trying my hardest to lean in to it all. No matter how long we’re here for life is constant and complicated at times. I’ve changed drastically in the last couple years and I’m still changing and that’s okay. 31 is going to be a big ol’ year and I’m going to spend it all on myself. For the first time in a decade I’m ready to feel the world around me and look up for once. Be kind to yourself people we’re only human, go slow, put your phone down and laugh out loud at every opportunity. Learning to REALLY truly love yourself is it, and I’ve only just realized that that is more than enough. I’ll learn to love you lot eventually.”