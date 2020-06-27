Actor Mike Henry Steps Down From His Role As ‘Cleveland Brown’ In “Family Guy”, Says The Role Belongs To A Person Of Color

Voice in excess of actors have started off a motion of their personal, Roomies, and it seems like actor Mike Henry, who performed Cleveland Brown, has just joined the occasion. It might shock you how a lot of black animated people are voiced by white actors, but they are using a stand and determining to move down from their roles in mild of new activities.

In an Instagram submit, Mike claims that whilst he has loved his journey as Cleveland Brown on “Family Guy”, he will no extended be aspect of the display.

“Its been an honor to play Celebland on Family Guy for 20 years,” he claims. “I love this character, but persons of color should play characters of color. Therefore, I will be stepping down from the role.”

Mike is not the 1st actor to move absent from his function this 7 days, Roomies. As we earlier documented, actress Jenny Slate also deserted her function on Netflix’s “Big Mouth”.

She was 1 of the 1st actors to announce her resignation, and gave a prolonged clarification about her voicing a black character has contributed to racism and white privilege.

How a lot of of y’all have been right now many years outdated when you located out Cleveland was voiced by a white character,gt Permit us know in the feedback, Roomies!

