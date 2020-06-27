4 men charged in attack on Andrew Jackson statue near White House

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal authorities have charged 4 men in link with a unsuccessful work very last 7 days to pull down the statue of President Andrew Jackson near the White House.

In a criticism unsealed Saturday, authorities allege that the men destroyed and tried to tear down the Jackson statue, which is situated in Lafayette Sq., very last Monday. The sq. has been the web-site of protests in the aftermath of George Floyd’s dying although in law enforcement custody in Minneapolis.

Individuals charged are Lee Michael Cantrell, 47, of Virginia Connor Matthew Judd, 20, of Washington, D.C. Ryan Lane, 37, of Maryland and Graham Lloyd, 37, of Maine.

NEW: 4 men are currently being charged for their work in hoping to tear down the statue of previous Pres. Andrew Jackson in Lafayette Sq. in Washington DC. pic.twitter.com/DHWRbuBhMU — Alex Salvi (@alexsalvinews) June 28, 2020

Judd was arrested on Friday and appeared in Exceptional Court docket of the District of Columbia on Saturday, authorities explained. The other a few have not been apprehended. The FBI and the U.S. Park Law enforcement have been investigating the incident.

A assertion from the U.S. Attorney’s Workplace for the District of Columbia states the criticism alleges that Cantrell was captured on movie making an attempt to pry the statue off its foundation with a picket board and hoping to pull the statue down with the assist of a yellow strap. Judd is viewed on movie hoping to pull down the statue although Lane is viewed on movie affixing a rope to just one aspect of the statue and then pulling on yet another rope tied to the statue, the criticism alleges.

The movie also demonstrates Lloyd as he breaks off and destroys the wheels of cannons situated at the foundation of the statue, pulling on ropes in an work to topple the statue, and handing a hammer to an unknown specific associated in the incident, the criticism alleges.

“The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia will not stand idly by and allow our national monuments to be vandalized and destroyed,” Performing U.S. Lawyer Michael R. Sherwin explained in a assertion.