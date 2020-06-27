39 Yr Old Jessica Simpson Loses 100 Lbs; Her Face Now ‘Wrinkled’!! (Pics)

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Jessica Simpson misplaced 100lbs right after providing delivery to her 3rd kid in 2019. And yesterday she confirmed off her new overall body, and her new experience.

Jessica took the option to flaunt her new trim determine on Friday as she celebrated the ‘final days’ of her 30s.

The 39-calendar year-aged singer shocked in a photograph posted to Instagram that showcased her pert bottom and a revealing two-piece go well with.

Glance:

