CYPRESS (CBSLA) — A two-calendar year-outdated horse died immediately after an injuries at Los Alamitos Race Training course on Friday, officers claimed.

The gelding, named Equilibrio, was hurt with an obvious damaged leg whilst working in its initial race. It was euthanized soon immediately after.

File photograph of a horse at the Los Alamitos Race Training course. Equilibrio is not the horse pictured. (credit history: Los Alamitos Race Training course)

Equilibrio is at the very least the 17th horse to die in racing or coaching-connected accidents at the Cypress keep track of this calendar year.

No even further data was quickly readily available.

