2-Year-Old Horse Dies After Its First Race At Los Alamitos – Los Angeles

CYPRESS (CBSLA) — A two-calendar year-outdated horse died immediately after an injuries at Los Alamitos Race Training course on Friday, officers claimed.

The gelding, named Equilibrio, was hurt with an obvious damaged leg whilst working in its initial race. It was euthanized soon immediately after.

Equilibrio is at the very least the 17th horse to die in racing or coaching-connected accidents at the Cypress keep track of this calendar year.

No even further data was quickly readily available.

(© Copyright 2020 Broadcasting Inc. All Legal rights Reserved. Metropolis Information Provider contributed to this report.)