11-year-old accused of stabbing 12-year-old to death in George

An 11-calendar year-aged boy is predicted to seem in court docket on Tuesday in link with the death of a 12-calendar year-aged boy.

Law enforcement are investigating the alleged murder of the 12-calendar year-aged in Borcherds, George. He died on Wednesday at close to 18:20, following an argument with the 11-calendar year-aged, mentioned law enforcement spokesperson Sergeant Christopher Spies.

“Preliminary investigation unveiled that the sufferer and a boy experienced an altercation. The sufferer sustained a stab wound to the neck and was afterwards declared lifeless by paramedics at [the] scene,” Spies mentioned.

Examine | Northern Cape law enforcement look into murder, tried murder following two stabbing incidents

A article-mortem evaluation will be carried out afterwards to establish the trigger of death, Spies included.

The 11-calendar year-aged was taken into custody on Wednesday night following a single of his mother and father took him to the law enforcement station.

“He was later released into the care of his parents and he will appear in court on Tuesday, 30 June,” Spies mentioned.

The investigation is continuing.