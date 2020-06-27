1 217 inmates and 1 028 officials infected with Covid-19, recoveries at 74% – Correctional Services

The Section of Correctional Services (DCS) states it has viewed a 74% restoration fee in Covid-19 in prisons.

In accordance to a assertion on Saturday, the section has recorded a full quantity of 2 245 scenarios, like 1 028 officials and 1 217 inmates with 1 663 recoveries.

It has also recorded 20 fatalities.

Spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo stated the recoveries can be attributed to “the containment and treatment pillar of Disaster Management Response Strategy for Covid-19”.

“The remaining 559 active cases of which 57 involve inmates, will continue to get attention as we work towards attaining more recoveries,” he included.

Breakdown

Breakdown of DCS scenarios as at 27 June 2020 (Equipped: DCS) Equipped DCS

The 45 extra scenarios involving officials are from:

Gauteng – 17

Japanese Cape – 13

Western Cape – 11

KwaZulu-Natal – two

North West – two

The 10 extra scenarios involving inmates emanate from:

Japanese Cape – five

Western Cape – four

KwaZulu-Natal – 1