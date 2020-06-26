Zimbabwe copes with diarrhea outbreak which has killed 9

Residents in the city only get water as soon as a week, if fortunate, although the sewer program is dilapidated.

Assist companies this kind of as Medical professionals With no Borders are also offering medicines, water buckets and private protective tools this kind of as gowns, surgical gloves and masks to prop up a struggling public well being program beset by shortages of primary medicines, tools and strikes by nurses and medical doctors.

"The outbreak compounds an already existing public health crisis posed by Covid-19," mentioned the Zimbabwe Association of Medical professionals for Human Rights. The government need to invest a lot more in water infrastructure to mitigate "unnecessary morbidity and mortality from water-borne diseases such as cholera, typhoid," mentioned the association in a statement.

The 9 deaths from the diarrhea outbreak are a lot more than the 6 recorded from coronavirus so far, highlighting how present and historical vulnerabilities this kind of as shortages of unsafe consuming water could be a lot more potent than the virus in some bad elements of the globe.

In several elements of Zimbabwe, residents have gone for months without having tap water come into their residences, forcing them to dig shallow wells and boreholes that have been contaminated by raw sewage flowing from burst pipes. This has resulted in repeated outbreaks of water-borne disorders this kind of as diarrhea and cholera.

Much more than four,000 folks died in a cholera outbreak at the height of the southern African country’s financial issues in 2008. Due to the fact then, water and sanitation infrastructure has been collapsing quickly.