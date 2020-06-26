Zimbabwe copes with diarrhea outbreak which has killed 9

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

Residents in the city only get water as soon as a week, if fortunate, although the sewer program is dilapidated.

Assist companies this kind of as Medical professionals With no Borders are also offering medicines, water buckets and private protective tools this kind of as gowns, surgical gloves and masks to prop up a struggling public well being program beset by shortages of primary medicines, tools and strikes by nurses and medical doctors.

“The outbreak compounds an already existing public health crisis posed by Covid-19,” mentioned the Zimbabwe Association of Medical professionals for Human Rights. The government need to invest a lot more in water infrastructure to mitigate “unnecessary morbidity and mortality from water-borne diseases such as cholera, typhoid,” mentioned the association in a statement.

(Affiliate Link)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR