Zac Efron Makes Pasta and Encounters a “Community Fart Bag” in Down to Earth Trailer

Zac Efron is a guy on a mission. The Hollywood heartthrob packed his bags and traveled the globe with wellness skilled Darin Olien for Netflix’s Down to Earth with Zac Efron, all in an work to discover about sustainable techniques to reside.

“We are traveling around the world to find some new perspectives on some very old problems,” Efron says in the trailer for his new series, viewed under. “Food, water and energy are all the main staples of modern life.”

In his quest to find what it suggests to make a distinction in sustainability, Efron traveled to France, Puerto Rico, Iceland, London, Costa Rica, Lima, Sardinia and Iquitos.