YouTuber Shane Dawson Says He’s ”Willing to Lose Everything” as Past Controversies Resurface

YouTube star Shane Dawson needs his hundreds of thousands of followers to know that he is not the human being he utilized to be.

In a 20-moment video clip produced Friday, June 26 and titled “Taking Accountability,” Dawson dealt with the renewed criticism he is dealing with for his use of blackface, the N-phrase and other offensive remarks he is created due to the fact launching his well-known YouTube channel far more than a 10 years in the past.

Even with getting issued community apologies in the previous, Shane explained it really is only recently which is he recognized how badly all those incidents have been managed.

“I have done a lot of things in my past that I hate, that I wish I could make go away, that I tried to make go away by deleting videos, or un-tagging my Instagram, literally doing whatever I can to pretend those things didn’t happen,” he explained. “Because yes, I apologized for a lot of them but I’m 31, almost 32. Those apologies suck. I don’t know who that person is anymore.”

In hindsight, Shane defined, “This video is coming from a place of just wanting to own up to my s–t, wanting to own up to everything I’ve done on the internet that has hurt people, that has added to the problem, that has not been handled well. I should have been punished for things.”