WWDC20 Rumor Report Card: Leaked iOS 14 Features, Arm-Based Macs, and More

WWDC was held on the web this yr, but it was nevertheless packed with bulletins, such as iOS 14, iPadOS 14, macOS Massive Sur, watchOS seven, tvOS 14, and Apple confirming its lengthy-rumored ideas to changeover to its personal custom made-made processors for potential Macs. Unfortunately, there was no sight of a redesigned iMac, but that is nevertheless on the desk for afterwards this yr.

With so numerous rumors shared each and every 7 days, it can be challenging to bear in mind specifically what was leaked in advance of a distinct Apple celebration. For that motive, we have place collectively a listing of correct and inaccurate rumors in relation to every thing introduced this 7 days. The listing is not complete, but it addresses numerous of the greatest leaks and rumors that surfaced.

Precise Rumors

Apple’s ideas to use its personal custom made-made Arm-based mostly processors in Macs ended up noted by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman and Ian King in April 2018.

The skill to established 3rd-social gathering world-wide-web browser and e mail applications as default in iOS 14 was exposed by Gurman.

HomePod attaining assist for 3rd-social gathering tunes expert services like Spotify was also exposed by Gurman. The report stated a likelihood of becoming in a position to established Spotify as the default tunes application in iOS 14, which is not however feasible.

Apple Look at slumber monitoring was noted by Gurman, , and .

iOS 14’s property display widgets ended up noted by .

iMessage’s new point out purpose in iOS 14 was noted by . Some other characteristics that Apple was screening, such as the selections to retract a information or mark a discussion as unread, did not make the reduce. Typing indicators ended up also not executed right in team chats and rather look following to profile photographs for pinned discussions.

iPadOS 14’s new handwriting-to-textual content element Scribble was noted by .

iOS 14’s electronic vehicle crucial element in the Wallet application was uncovered in iOS 13.four code by and . Apple ideas to make the element accessible in iOS 13.six as effectively, in accordance to BMW.

iOS 14’s Application Clips element was noted by .

CarPlay attaining wallpaper assist was noted by .

Safari receiving created-in translation on iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 was noted by .

Look at encounter sharing in watchOS seven was noted by .

iOS 14 supporting the exact same equipment as iOS 13 was noted by iPhoneSoft.

Just several hours ahead of the WWDC keynote, the nameless Twitter account L0vetodream leaked many correct specifics, such as macOS Massive Sur’s title and redesign, tvOS 14’s Residence application, watchOS 7’s hand washing checking, and far more.

Inaccurate Rumors

A redesigned iMac with a T2 chip, AMD Navi graphics, and no Fusion Push was to be introduced at WWDC, in accordance to Sonny Dickson. When all those specifics may well nevertheless demonstrate to be correct, the timing was incorrect. Apple ideas to start a redesigned 24-inch iMac in the fourth quarter of 2020, in accordance to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

Apple prepared to introduce a significant-conclusion, gaming-concentrated MacBook or iMac at WWDC, in accordance to Taiwan’s Financial Everyday Information. Of no shock to Mac gaming critics, no this kind of announcement was manufactured.

Apple was aiming to introduce significant-conclusion, about-ear headphones named “AirPods Studio” at WWDC, in accordance to Jon Prosser. When the headphones are nevertheless predicted to be launched, this timing was incorrect. Just several hours ahead of WWDC, Prosser reversed program and mentioned that there would be no components bulletins at the celebration right after all.

Prosser also predicted AirTags and MacBook Professional information at WWDC.

Apple prepared to launch its AirTags product trackers and significant-conclusion, about-ear headphones in the 1st 50 % of 2020, in accordance to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. The next 50 % of the yr commences Wednesday, July one, so unless of course Apple announces these items on Monday or Tuesday of following 7 days, this timeframe will be incorrect as effectively.

Twitter person DongleBookPro leaked screenshots of iOS 14 that confirmed a wallpaper collections element, but this is not existing in the 1st beta.

iPadOS 14 was rumored to fall assist for the iPad Air two and iPad mini four for each iPhoneSoft. People equipment continue being supported.

watchOS seven does not however consist of a “Kids Mode” that uncovered.

As stated over, not all of the iMessage characteristics in screening that ended up noted by manufactured the reduce, such as the selections to retract a information or mark a discussion as unread. Typing indicators ended up also not executed right in team chats and rather look following to profile photographs for pinned discussions.

iOS 14’s renamed Health application does not however enable customers to downloaded guided exercise films, a element that was in screening in accordance to and CNBC.

iOS was heading to be renamed again to iPhoneOS for each Jon Prosser. There was no modify.

Seeking in advance, there are nevertheless some rumors that continue being to be noticed, this kind of as blood oxygen checking on Apple Look at Collection six designs in the drop and what proved to be a controversial declare that Xcode is coming to the iPad Professional by following yr.

