Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams Weigh In on ‘Wedding Crashers’ Sequel

The ‘Eurovision Song Contest’ actor teases that the observe-up to the hit 2005 comedy movie really should target on divorce, although his co-star expresses her eagerness to reprise her part.

Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams are in the early phases of doing work on a observe-up to hit 2005 comedy “Wedding ceremony Crashers“.

The pair, who are at the moment advertising their new Netflix movie “Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga“, have teased they are keen to reprise their roles in the comedy, which also featured Vince Vaughn and Owen Wilson.

“‘Wedding ceremony Crashers two‘, yeah, I assume we can just say it is staying written,” Ferrell informed E! Information just before incorporating the observe-up really should target on divorce. “How about if it’s just the lawyers representing everyone in divorce court? And just make it, like, a legal courtroom drama – not funny at all.”

McAdams admitted she would be thrilled to reprise her part in a sequel, noting she has appreciated doing work with Wilson and Vaughn on other productions.

“I acquired to get the job done with Owen once again on ‘Midnight in Paris‘, so that was super enjoyable,” the actress shared. “And I worked with Vince once again on ‘Real Detective‘… It’d be good to go back and have a romp.”

McAdams also pointed out that she did not share any display time with Ferrell in the movie, directed by David Dobkin – the filmmaker behind “Eurovision Song Contest”.

“Will and I actually never met on that film, because he was doing a cameo… We were like ships passing,” she explained. “I was always just so wishing another opportunity would come along, where we’d actually be in the same scene together. I think he’s one of the funniest men on the planet. So, I’m just a huge fan. And he’s one of the loveliest men as well.”

“Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga” arrives on Netflix in the U.S. on Friday, June 26.