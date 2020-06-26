Watch Time 26: What’s new in watchOS 7? Sleep tracking, face sharing, hand washing, and more

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
1

Zac Hall and Michael Potuck from unpack the most up-to-date updates to watchOS seven and Apple Watch in this unique dwell edition of Watch Time.

Watch Time is a podcast series hosted by Zac Hall. In this series, we speak to authentic folks about how the Apple Watch is affecting their lives.

  • Sponsored by CleanMyMac X: Get CleanMyMac X 30% off valid until finally July five.
  • Sponsored by MacStadium: Get 50% off the 1st 6 months of a Mac mini subscription with code WWDC2020.
  • Sponsored by Pillow: Pillow is an all-in-a single rest monitoring remedy to aid you get a greater night’s rest. Download it from the App Shop nowadays.

Here’s the dwell stream for today’s episode beginning at 10 a.m. ET (or the video following 11 a.m. ET):

(Affiliate Link)

https://www.youtube.com/observe?v=i49T9t86MmQ

Subscribe now to catch up with every episode and instantly hear new episodes as quickly as they are launched just about every two weeks: &#x1f7e3 Apple Podcasts | &#x1f7e0 Overcast | &#x1f7e2 Spotify

Hyperlinks talked about in this episode:

  • watchOS seven for Apple Watch: Sleep monitoring, face sharing, new workout routines such as dance, hand washing detection, more
  • Subscribe, Price, and Overview!

Adhere to Zac:

Instagram @apollozac

Twitter @apollozac

SpaceExplored.com

Adhere to :

Instagram @

Twitter @

Facebook

Pay attention &amp Subscribe:

  • Apple Podcasts
  • Spotify
  • Overcast
  • RSS

Appreciate the podcast?

Store Apple at Amazon to help Watch Time!

FTC: We use cash flow earning automobile affiliate backlinks. Far more.

Examine out on YouTube for more Apple information:

https://www.youtube.com/observe?v=4m55x1nld3c

You are studying — authorities who break information about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day following day. Be absolutely sure to verify out our homepage for all the most up-to-date information, and stick to on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to remain in the loop. Really don’t know exactly where to commence? Examine out our unique stories, testimonials, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR