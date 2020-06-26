Watch Demi Lovato Slay The Hilarious Google-Translated Version of “Sorry Not Sorry” With Jimmy Fallon

Is there anything at all Demi Lovato can’t do?

Throughout Thursday’s at-residence episode of The Tonight Demonstrate Starring Jimmy Fallon, the “I Love Me” singer joined host Jimmy Fallon for a virtual round of “Google Translate Songs,” in which the two events had been tasked with carrying out the translated versions of well-liked songs, such as her personal hit “Sorry Not Sorry.”

Kicking points off, Lovato sang “Walking On Sunshine” by Katrina and the Waves, which was hilariously translated to “Now Mom’s in the Sun Now.” Beginning at the starting, she followed along to the incorrectly translated lyrics, singing, “There was a time that bees loved me and thought I could grind / And I will not for you to the sun with a door / I will congratulate you on grasping email / I cannot wait to write on you when you finally move.”

Moving along to the well-known chorus, she continued, “Now mom’s in the sun now, water / Now mom’s in the sun, water / Now mom’s in the sun now, water / A quality’s poor!”