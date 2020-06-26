Vitas Sued For Allegedly Requiring Sales Reps To Visit Bay Area Care Homes Amid COVID-19 – San Francisco

SAN MATEO ( SF) – A revenue representative for the hospice and palliative care company Vitas claims in a lawsuit that the organization has endangered the two its personal workers and the workers and residents of Bay Area nursing households for the duration of the coronavirus pandemic by presenting its revenue as an “essential service.”

Kristina Eisenacher of San Mateo claims that her supervisors at Vitas essential her to enter well being amenities to create company even immediately after the amenities had stopped letting loved ones members enter to check out loved ones – and regardless of a recommendation from her medical professional that she not do so since she could be specifically vulnerable to the coronavirus.

Eisenacher alleges in her lawsuit, filed June 16 in Alameda County Superior Court, that Vitas Healthcare, the nation’s biggest supplier of finish-of-existence care, informed her to get the doctor’s recommendation reversed and then retaliated towards her by placing her on unpaid depart.

“No paycheck is worth keeping your mouth shut when people’s lives are at stake,” Eisenacher explained in an interview. “My stress has been substantial. But that is nothing compared to losing a loved one. I want Vitas to stop this and if that saves one person’s life then what I have had to endure is worth it.”

Kay Van Wey, Eisenacher’s lawyer, explained that by March 13, extended-phrase care amenities and hospitals had informed Vitas that they have been permitting only clinical workers to check out their amenities, but Vitas continued to inform its revenue representatives to check out nursing households in individual.

In the complaint, Eisenacher alleges that Vitas has a robust on the net platform and that revenue reps could perform remotely.

Van Wey explained Vitas revenue reps entered 6 Bay Area well being amenities immediately after they have been closed to nonessential site visitors, such as East Bay Submit-Acute Healthcare Center in Castro Valley, Sunrise of Belmont in Belmont and The Ridge Submit-Acute in San Jose.

About 200 to 250 revenue representatives in California could have been in a circumstance comparable to Eisenacher’s, Van Wey explained. She explained she has been in touch with one particular other Vitas worker who confirmed Eisenacher’s claims.

“We believe this is a national problem which warrants expansion of the case into other jurisdictions,” Van Wey explained.

Vitas confirmed in a statement on Wednesday that it classified the perform of revenue representatives as vital, saying they offer essential data.

“Our representatives are critical to ensuring access to hospice care for health care partners, and thereby hospice-eligible patients, making them essential workers in the health care system,” Vitas explained in the statement. “Representatives work directly with health care partners to educate them on and support hospice care transitions that ensure patients are receiving the right care in the most appropriate setting, regardless of condition or diagnosis.”

The organization explained its policies “follow guidance provided by federal, CDC, state and local authorities with regard to the wellbeing of our staff.”

Medical doctors have repeatedly explained that even men and women without having signs and symptoms can carry the coronavirus and spread it.

Van Wey explained state suggestions present Eisenacher’s perform was nonessential. The California Division of Public Wellbeing defines vital well being care employees for the duration of the pandemic as people “required for effective clinical, command, infrastructure, support service, administrative, security and intelligence operations across the direct patient care and full health care and public health spectrum, including workers at long-term care facilities.”

A spokesperson for the division declined to comment for this story since it requires pending litigation.

Primarily based in Florida, Vitas operates in 14 states and the District of Columbia. In the Bay Area, Vitas has offices in Milpitas, San Francisco, San Mateo and Walnut Creek.

Eisenacher, who filed the lawsuit on behalf of herself and other individuals in a comparable circumstance and hopes it attains class action standing, is searching for damages and a court purchase towards Vitas.

