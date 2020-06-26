Vigil Held Outside Riverside Community Hospital After Second Worker Dies From COVID-19 – Los Angeles

RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — Coworkers gathered outdoors Riverside Community Hospital Thursday evening to honor the daily life of a phlebotomist who died June eight right after contracting COVID-19 — the 2nd hospital worker to die from the sickness.

“Just pray to God every day and hope that nobody’s next, you know,” Alma Lopez, a lab assistant at the hospital, stated.

Sally Lara — described as a vibrant 62-12 months-previous wife, mom to 3 and grandmother to eight — came out of retirement to function as a phlebotomist at the hospital and was compelled to retain assisting other individuals through the pandemic.

Lara’s good friends stated she sounded the alarm about the lack of personalized protective tools at the hospital for persons like herself doing work in the laboratory and other caregivers, but continued executing her work.

“She was the biggest advocate,” Jeannette Kostial, a phlebotomist at the hospital, stated. “And, still, she paid the greatest price tag.

“Sally, she made it very known to everybody at the laboratory that this is not right,” Kostial continued. “We shouldn’t be having to reuse our PPE. This is unsafe.”

Lara’s daughter stated she commenced displaying signs and symptoms on Mother’s Day. She stated medical professionals at some point positioned her mom on a ventilator and manufactured aggressive attempts to conserve her daily life, but she produced blood clots and other problems that her physique could not stand up to.

She stated she believes more security measures could have prevented her mother’s death.

“My mother lost her life in the pursuit of helping others, and I strongly believe if proper prevention was in place this tragedy could have been avoided,” Vanessa Campos, Lara’s daughter, stated in a statement launched by SEIU-UHW. “She is not another number in the death toll. She is truly a hero who stood up and spoke out against injustice for all people.”

Riverside Community Hospital stated in a statement that it was devastated by the reduction and that it supplies ideal PPE in line with advice from the Centers for Disorder Manage and Prevention.

“The SEIU fails to recognize the reality all hospitals nationwide are facing, that this pandemic has strained the worldwide supply of personal protective equipment,” the statement stated.

Union representative Alejandra Aguilera stated the union was mindful of the nationwide shortage, but that the hospital was nevertheless accountable for trying to keep its staff risk-free.