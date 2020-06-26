Ventura County Deputies Search Thousand Oaks Property For Missing Man Believed To Be Victim Of Foul Play – Los Angeles

THOUSAND OAKS (CBSLA) — Deputies with the Ventura County Sheriff’s Division Thursday served a search warrant on a huge home in Thousand Oaks.

In accordance to the division, deputies invested the total day looking the home on Pederson street, just off Highway 23, looking for a missing guy.

Sky 9 was overhead as the deputies searched seemingly abandoned motor vehicles and huge containers alongside numerous buildings on the home and digging gear was driven onto the home.

Investigators stated they have been searching for Adrian Figueroa, who reportedly lived in an RV on the home and was reported missing in January.

Authorities stated they feel Figueroa was the victim of foul perform.